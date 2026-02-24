The Baltimore Orioles are currently gearing up for the 2026 MLB season by taking part in spring training, looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs altogether in 2025. The Orioles made some splashes in free agency this year, signing Pete Alonso away from the New York Mets to a lucrative contract and also recently acquiring pitcher Chris Bassitt on a one-year deal.

Recently, the two newest faces in Baltimore had a friendly exchange at spring training while facing off against one another.

“Chris Bassitt told Pete Alonso he'd get one pitch in his last at-bat against him today,” reported Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun on X, formerly Twitter. “Alonso popped it up and groaned, ‘D***it.'”

“You knew what was coming,” Bassitt said.

“No I didn’t,” Alonso replied.

“I told you one pitch,” Bassitt clarified.

Chris Bassitt told Pete Alonso he'd get one pitch in his last at-bat against him today. Alonso popped it up and groaned, “Dammit.” “You knew what was coming,” Bassitt said “No I didn’t,” Alonso shot back. “I told you one pitch.” pic.twitter.com/hm62ZBiguy — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) February 24, 2026

The funny moment quickly made the rounds on social media and seems to be a good indication of a burgeoning team chemistry from some of the new players in Baltimore as the team looks to round into form ahead of the 2026 season.

A couple of years ago, the Orioles were viewed widely as one of the best up and coming young teams in the MLB landscape thanks to the emergence of young stars like Gunnar Henderson.

However, Baltimore was swept out of the ALDS by the Texas Rangers after winning 101 games in the 2023 season, and then flamed out in the Wild Card round in 2024, before missing the postseason altogether in 2025.

The team is certainly hoping that the additions of Alonso, Bassitt, and other veteran talent will be able to carry them back to their regular season dominance of 2023, after the team won just 75 games a year ago, and hopefully extend into the playoffs as well.

In any case, the 2026 MLB season is slated to get underway in late March.