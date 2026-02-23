While the Baltimore Orioles have high expectations in 2026, they'll be entering the season with infielders Jackson Holliday and Jordan Westburg on the shelf. To help remedy their injury issue, the Orioles have brought in some reinforcements.

Baltimore has signed infielder Thairo Estrada to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, via Roch Kubatko of MASN. The financial terms of his deal are not yet known.

Estrada's addition comes on the heels of the Orioles' injuries. Still, the infielder has played for new manager Craig Albernaz in the past. Spring training will give Estrada his stronger opportunity to prove he can stick.

“I was around him in San Francisco,” Albernaz said. “He’s just a grindy, gritty ballplayer. Bat quality, he’s a tough out, has some pop. The thing with Thairo right now, coming in as an NRI, not sure what he’s been doing. You know what I mean? So we want to make sure he gets his feet underneath him, gets his legs underneath him, and then he’ll filter in with the rest of the group.”

Holliday is recovering from surgery after suffering a broken hamate bone. At this stage, his hand is no longer wrapped and the stitches are out, via Kubatko. However, he'll still start the season on the injured list. As will Westburg, who has a partially torn UCL. His recovery is expected to take longer than Holliday's, leading to further concern.

Which is where Estrada comes in. He spent the 2025 season with the Colorado Rockies, hitting .253 with three home runs, 21 RBIs and three stolen bases. Estrada's entire seven-year MLB career has produced a .251 batting average with 51 home runs, 216 RBIs and 53 stolen bases. The fact that Estrada can play every infield position except first base and corner outfield certainly caught the Orioles' attention as well.

Baltimore will be paying close attention to Holliday and Westburg's injuries. But in the mean time, the Orioles at least now have a veteran option to work with in Estrada.