Opening Day is right around the corner and teams around the league are finalizing their active rosters. The Baltimore Orioles have been speculated to name superstar prospect, Jackson Holliday, as a starter on the Major League roster. However, their final decision isn't sitting well with fans.

On Friday, the Orioles announced that Holliday will be going back down to the Minors to begin the 2024 season, according to Sam Dykstra of the MLB Pipeline. It's now unclear as to when Jackson Holliday will be called up.

“The Orioles have reassigned Jackson Holliday to Minor League camp.”

This is stemming off of an impressive spring training as well. Holliday finished with an impressive .311 batting average, recording 14 hits, two home runs, and 16 RBIs in 45 at bats. He certainly played well enough to play for the Orioles on Opening Day. But the organization felt it was necessary for Holliday to start the season in the Minors.

In fact, Baltimore moved most of their exciting prospects to the Minors. Coby Mayo, Connor Norby, Heston Kjerstad, and Kyle Stowers were all optioned to minor league camp. Maybe they can make the jump later this season. But they won't play for the Orioles for now.

As a result, the baseball world was a bit upset. Nearly everyone disagrees with the Orioles' decision to send these guys to the Minors. Especially Jackson Holliday, who is currently the No. 1 ranked prospect in the MLB.

Team writer, Dan Connolly, wonders why the Orioles aren't playing their best roster possible to begin the season.

“I've been a proponent of Os giving more minors time to prospects & not rushing them. But that was when Os sucked. They should be about putting best 26 on the field now. And Jackson Holliday is clearly one of those. And he could get full service time anyway in 2024 w ROY rules.”

The boos keep pouring in!

You'd think the Orioles would want to play Jackson Holliday. But this reasoning from Ethan Nickel makes sense. Baltimore may want Holliday to get more reps at second base before playing in the Majors.

“Yes, but Holliday isn't guaranteed to be in the top 3-5 in ROY voting. Baltimore knows how good they are and know they can survive three weeks without him. They also want him at 2nd this year, so they might want him to get reps at 2B in Triple-A first.”

With that said, Baltimore will monitor its star prospect closely. Holliday's estimated time to be called up is this season. Additionally, things can change quickly due to injuries, personal matters, and anything else that prevents players from hitting the field. Jackson Holliday should eventually play for the Orioles this season. It's just a matter of when.