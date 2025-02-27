The Baltimore Orioles will be looking to finally get over the playoff hump in 2025 after back-to-back exits in the Wild Card and ALDS. One key player for this ball club is youngster Jackson Holliday, who started to improve towards the end of the season.

Holliday is undoubtedly a five-tool player but he's trying to become even more well-rounded in spring training, adding bunting to his repertoire as the team has encouraged him to:

Via MASN Sports:

“I’ve been working on it,” Holliday said. “Not in games, but hopefully soon.”

The Orioles infielder is quick on his feet as well. Becoming a player who could drop one down for an infield hit would be a great asset to have along with his ability to hit for power and average. Last year, Holliday slashed .189 with five homers in 190 at-bats but showed flashes of brilliance in August and September.

He's also had to adjust to playing second base, which proved to be difficult last spring. But, Holliday has become more comfortable at the position heading into '25:

“He just had an offseason to get ready for that last year, and it was a lot to learn when you change positions,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “To have a full year and another offseason, he feels a lot more comfortable.”

“I think being just crisp and sharp,” said Holliday, who made 52 starts at second. “I know me personally, watching the league, everything is so clean and direct. So that’s something that I’ve been working on, and obviously, just being as fast as possible on double-play feeds. Just trying to get the ball to [shortstop] Gunnar [Henderson] as quick as possible and let him do his thing.”

The Orioles will be relying on Holliday in several ways this season, and if he can become a threat as a bunter as well, it will only make him better overall.