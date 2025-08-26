The Baltimore Orioles remain a franchise at a crossroads as the 2025 season winds down, and few storylines are more pressing than the future of Adley Rutschman. Amid mounting pressure and rising trade speculation, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal is pushing back firmly against the idea that Baltimore should move on from its All-Star catcher.

Appearing on the Foul Territory Network show, Rosenthal made his stance crystal clear while discussing the catcher’s uncertain future in Baltimore.

“You cannot give up on Adley Rutschman.”

Rosenthal’s take comes on the heels of a major organizational move. On Friday, the Orioles signed catcher Samuel Basallo to an eight-year, $67 million contract extension that runs through the 2033 season, with a team option for 2034. The deal includes escalators based on awards and playing time behind the plate that could push its total value to $88.5 million. The timing of the extension fueled speculation that the club was preparing to pivot away from its former No. 1 overall pick. But Rosenthal reframed the narrative, calling the Basallo deal a strategic investment—not a signal of replacement.

“We do not know yet if Samuel Basallo is a bona fide major league catcher,” Rosenthal said. “There are a lot of questions about his defense.”

That perspective adds crucial context as the club continues to slide in the AL East standings. With a 60-71 record and fading quickly, the temptation to shake things up is understandable. Still, Rosenthal urged patience—especially with a player like Rutschman, whose pedigree and advanced metrics suggest a strong chance for a rebound.

While the switch-hitting catcher’s .227 batting average, 9 home runs, and .683 OPS over 85 games paint a frustrating picture, advanced metrics tell a different story. According to Statcast, his expected weighted on-base average (xwOBA) is .338—significantly higher than his actual output—and his average exit velocity has climbed to a career-best 89.8 mph. The numbers suggest misfortune, rather than a true decline in skill, may be to blame.

Injury has also played a role. A midseason oblique strain disrupted Rutschman’s rhythm during a critical stretch, coinciding with a broader offensive slump across the roster. While he's batting .250 over his last 30 games, his production has cratered recently—hitting just .103 over the past week.

This recent downturn highlights how health and timing have worked against him, compounding team struggles and fueling outside speculation. Still, his overall track record and underlying numbers suggest this slump may be more temporary setback than permanent decline.

As Baltimore’s front office evaluates its direction, Rosenthal’s message is clear—selling low on a franchise cornerstone could be a long-term mistake.