The Baltimore Orioles have struggled throughout this season, and there is wide speculation that the club will be sellers come the MLB trade deadline on July 31. However, insiders stirred the pot, urging Baltimore to also find a way to be a buyer as well.

Buying and selling at the trade deadline is a tall task for any team. But insiders Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic seemingly believe the Orioles can pull it off. They do admit that Baltimore is more likely to make moves next offseason, but there are some moves the front office could make to improve the major league roster while also adding high-potential prospects.

“The Baltimore Orioles will be sellers, that much is fairly obvious. But as they point toward a possible return to contention in 2026, it would behoove them to be buyers, too… If, for example, the Orioles' best offer for [Zach] Eflin included two highly regarded prospects in A ball, those players obviously would not be ready to help Baltimore in 2026. But if general manager Mike Elias acquired enough of those types, he would be in better position to deal from a position of strength during the winter.”

Trading Eflin for two prospects would certainly be a seller option for the Orioles if general manager Mike Elias could make that move. However, the two insiders at the Athletic also floated the idea of Baltimore trading top prospect Coby Mayo in exchange for a starting pitcher. Especially considering the team still needs a top-level pitcher to improve the rotation.

“At the moment, the Orioles' rotation options for '26 include Grayson Rodriguez (if he ever gets healthy), Cade Povich, Dean Kremer, Trevor Rogers, and two pitchers who could return from elbow surgeries in the second half, Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells. In other words, Elias will be in the same spot he was last offseason, needing to add at least one top-of-the-rotation type. Assuming he is still GM, he cannot afford to miss again.

“Might Elias try to force the issue at the deadline by trading a prospect such as corner infielder Coby Mayo for a high-caliber starter? Perhaps, but few such pitchers are likely to be available. And contenders are more likely to pay a premium for those arms, placing greater value on what they might offer for the rest of 2025.”