The Baltimore Orioles are in the middle of a disastrous season. Baltimore fired their manager, Brandon Hyde, turning to Tony Mansolino as his replacement in the interim. Ahead of their series against the Detroit Tigers, Mansolino gave an update on the status Tyler O'Neill and Gary Sanchez. Both players were sent on rehab assignments to Triple-A Norfolk and could come off the injured list soon, while Jorge Mateo will be on the list for the next 10 days.

Mansolino spoke with MASN's Roch Kubatko about the status of his players. According to Kubatko, there is a “small percentage” chance that Sanchez or O'Neill will rejoin the team during their six-game home stand.

The team put Sanchez on the injured list on April 28 with right wrist inflammation. O'Neill, on the other hand, has been out since May 18 with a left shoulder injury.

Both players are crucial to Baltimore's approach, and the team could use all the help they can get. The Orioles have just under 100 games to turn their season around, but they have dug themselves a deep hole. Mansolino's team is 26-38, last in the American League East. However, Baltimore is 7-3 in their last 10 games, a welcome sight for their fans.

O'Neill signed a 3-year, $49.5 million contract with the Orioles this offseason. More than two months into the season, his deal is considered one of the worst Major League Baseball. However, he has plenty of time to find his swing and return to his former glory. The 29-year-old faces high expectations when he returns to the Orioles' lineup.

Sanchez, on the other hand, has much lower expectations. The 32-year-old will back up Adley Rutschman when he comes back, and any offense he provides is a bonus.

Mansolino and the Orioles have a long way to go this season. Even with Mateo out for a stretch, Baltimore could get a much-needed boost soon. Unfortunately for their fanbase, it is unlikely to happen this week.