After an offseason packed with new additions, the Boston Red Sox are looking to once again return to the postseason. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow was busy, adding infielder Alex Bregman and starting pitcher Walker Buehler via free agency. However, his biggest move was a trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. The 25-year-old left-hander looks to solidify his spot at the top of Boston's rotation. While he strives to do that, he's been in negotiations with the team on a new deal. That effort is looking more and more tenuous as Opening Day draws near, according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo on X, formerly Twitter.

“A source with knowledge of the talks told MassLive late Friday that a Crochet extension is less than likely before he starts for the Red Sox on Opening Day (Thursday),” posted Cotillo on the social media platform. “There is believed to be a large gap between the sides at present. Crochet acknowledged that reality in a tacit way after his final Grapefruit League start against Pittsburgh. ‘I think that right now, we’re just looking forward to getting through the season,' Crochet said.”

If this is the case, then Red Sox fans will undoubtedly be unhappy with the news. The team gave up four prospects, including catcher Kyle Teel and outfielder Braden Montgomery, in the trade. Owner John Henry and the rest of the Boston brass have spent money plenty of times in the past, including the deal for Bregman this winter. Will they be able to reach a deal with Crochet before Opening Day? If not, then this season may have a few storm clouds hanging overhead.

Can Red Sox, Garrett Crochet hammer out new deal?

The goal of October glory will be a tough one for the Sox, as they are playing in arguably the best division in baseball. All five teams in the AL East could have a legitimate shot at playing in the postseason. Boston's biggest rival, the New York Yankees, made it to the World Series last year. The Baltimore Orioles also made it to the playoffs, while the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays have made it in the last few seasons. Having a top tier pitching staff, fronted by Crochet, will be paramount to the success of Fenway Park's home tenants.

At this stage, money shouldn't be an issue. The Red Sox have the funds to extend their new ace if they desire. Yes, there is certainly some risk. Especially with Crochet's history of health problems. Last season was his first full season in the majors. Henry, Breslow and the rest of the organization's leadership need to see if Crochet can sustain his 2024 success. If he can, then an October return looks more and more likely this season.