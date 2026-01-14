The Boston Red Sox agreed to a $130 million contract with starting pitcher Ranger Suarez on Wednesday. Boston now features one of the best starting rotations in baseball with Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray and Suarez leading the way. However, the Sox recently lost third baseman Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs in free agency. With Bregman departing, the Red Sox have a hole to fill at third base.

Now, the team could always look to make another addition in free agency. There are internal candidates as well. However, there is one specific player who has been mentioned as a trade candidate who makes perfect sense for Boston.

The Red Sox should consider trading for Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm.

Red Sox-Phillies Alec Bohm trade?

The Red Sox already added a former Phillies star in Suarez, so why not bring in another?

Bohm, 29, was an All-Star in 2024. He's been a productive hitter over the last few seasons. He doesn't offer a ton of power, but Bohm has hit .280 in each of the past two years. In 2024, he was a doubles machine, recording 44 such hits.

It is worth noting that Bohm is entering his final season of team control, meaning he will become a free agent following the '26 campaign. A contract extension would take care of that concern, but it remains to be seen if the infielder would be open to a long-term deal at the moment.

Regardless, trading for Bohm would take care of the Red Sox's hot corner uncertainty for at least the 2026 MLB season.

Bohm has already been mentioned in a flurry of trade rumors. The Phillies are currently being linked to star infielder Bo Bichette in free agency. If Philadelphia does end up bringing Bichette in, the chances of a Bohm trade occurring will likely increase. While Bichette probably wouldn't move to third base, he could become shortstop Trea Turner's double play partner at second.

The Phillies could then move Bryson Stott over to third base, or they could always look for another option. Either way, it does seem that the ball club is at least open to the possibility of moving on from Bohm.

How would Bohm fit in Boston's lineup?

Trevor Story, Jarren Duran, Willson Contreras and Roman Anthony are among the best players in the Sox's lineup right now. Duran himself has been mentioned in trade rumors, but he will likely hit near the top of the lineup if Boston holds onto him.

Bohm is capable of driving in runs, but he's also a guy who can get on base. His career .328 OPB doesn't suggest that Bohm should be leading off anytime soon, but his ability to consistently hit for a respectable average allows him to reach base enough to create RBI opportunities for the sluggers behind him.

The Red Sox would receive a necessary boost from Bohm regardless of his lineup placement. It would also be interesting to see how Bohm's offensive approach translated to Fenway Park. Pulling more fly balls may lead to an uptick in home runs for the right-handed hitter.

The Red Sox's 2026 roster is almost set. The starting rotation features a combination of star-power and depth. Boston's bullpen has the potential to find success. The only real question is the offense, but bringing in a steady hitter such as Alec Bohm would go a long way toward addressing that uncertainty while also filling a positional need.