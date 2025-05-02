The Boston Red Sox are playing well one month into the season despite players being in and out of the lineup. For example, Alex Cora is still waiting on a Walker Buehler diagnosis. However, Boston is getting a boost to their lineup ahead of their series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

A familiar face will take his spot behind the plate for the Red Sox on Friday. The team welcomes back Connor Wong and optioned Blake Sabol, according to MassLive beat writer Chris Cotillo. Wong takes the place of Carlos Narvaez, who took his place after nine games.

While Wong is one of the longest-tenured players on Boston's roster, he is a new face for some of their pitchers. Garrett Crochet will start the series finale on Sunday in his first game throwing to Wong. The catcher's comeback is good news for the Red Sox, but the team hopes that his time away helped him to find his swing.

Wong's 2025 season got off to a rough start. The five-year veteran only had two hits in 23 at-bats before going down with injury. If he found his offense, the Red Sox will gladly take his contributions.

Thanks partly to Crochet's pitching in his first year in Boston, they are making noise in their division. The Red Sox gambled on Alex Bregman, and the veteran third baseman is proving them correct one month in.

Wong's return brings Boston one step closer to full strength. The only major offensive contributor they are waiting on to return is Masataka Yoshida. When they are whole, the Red Sox believe they are the best team in their division.

Boston is hoping for another good showing against the Twins this weekend, and getting Wong back is a big help. The team hopes that the good news steamrolls into a winning streak to help them claim the division from their biggest rivals.