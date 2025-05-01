The Boston Red Sox and Alex Cora are bouncing back from an underwhelming season in 2024. Boston added Walker Buehler and Alex Bregman in an attempt to re-enter the competition in the American League East. Their moves are working so far, but Buehler might be held out of his next start thanks to injury.

Buehler is a key part of the Red Sox rotation behind Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello. However, the 30-year-old is at risk of missing time after facing a setback after his recent start against the Cleveland Guardians. He is dealing with shoulder soreness and Cora wants to be extra cautious as the team tries to figure out what is going on.

Buehler is heading back to Boston early to receive further testing and an official diagnosis, according to The Athletic's Red Sox writer Jen McCaffrey. An injury to one of their starters would be a tough blow to a Red Sox team whose pitching is off to an excellent start.

Looking ahead, the Red Sox finish up a three-game set against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday before coming home to take on the Minnesota Twins. Buehler would have played in the opening game on Friday, but Cora needs to shuffle his lineup. According to McCaffrey, Cora will move up Bello in the rotation, lean towards a bullpen game on Saturday and have Crochet start in the finale.

Pitching injuries never come at a good time for any team. However the Red Sox are one of the few who can survive without one of their starters. Bello and Crochet are holding things down at the top of the rotation, and Sean Newcomb is doing well as a spot starter who can take Buehler's place.

The Red Sox want to maintain their momentum and put pressure on the Yankees in the AL East. However, they might have to do so without Buehler, who will likely sit on the injured list if his diagnosis is severe enough.