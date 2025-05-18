May 18, 2025 at 11:26 AM ET

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers is feeling good. Devers blasted a walk-off home run on Saturday, to lift his team to a win over the Atlanta Braves. Boston nipped Atlanta, 7-6.

After the game, Devers opened up about what that moment meant to him.

“Obviously, very excited because of the type of game,” Devers said through an interpreter, per ESPN. “For us to be able to come back and win this type of game means a lot. And also to get it going with the team to get everybody excited.”

Devers is on a hot-streak. He has reached base in 19 of his last 20 games.

“I feel very comfortable right now,” Devers added. “I have my routine and go out there every day and do my routine to get ready and I feel very comfortable as a DH.”

This season, the designated hitter for the Red Sox is hitting .284 with 34 RBIs. Devers has also blasted eight home runs on the campaign.

The Red Sox are 23-24 on the year, following the win.

Red Sox trying to find a way back to the postseason

Boston is fighting to get back above .500, and compete in the American League East. The Red Sox are currently second in the division, behind their bitter rival the New York Yankees.

Boston has been out of the postseason for a bit, and Red Sox fans are wanting to see success again. The club hasn't made the American League playoffs since the 2021 season.

The Red Sox spent a lot of money this past offseason to help the club. Boston brought in some new arms in Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Buehler has struggled with injury, but looks to return soon to the rotation.

There are some signs of life for the club, as Devers is leading the way with his bat.

“He's been swinging the bat well, taking his walks,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “That first weekend, whoever has an explanation of what happened there, give me a call and explain it because it was hard to see it, and then he just changed. He's been really good.”

The Red Sox play the Braves again on Sunday. Boston has now won five of their last 10 games.