For a team that enters today just one game below .500 and has taken three of four against its biggest rival, this surge of young talent is exactly the boost the Boston Red Sox needed.

The Red Sox are in the midst of a youth movement, and few rookies are generating more buzz than Roman Anthony. The 20-year-old outfielder, recently called up by the Red Sox, is already making waves — and earning the respect of established veterans.

Before Friday night’s thrilling 2-1 walk-off win over the Yankees at Fenway Park, Alex Bregman offered high praise for his new teammate. In an article by MassLive’s Christopher Smith, Bregman made it clear that Anthony is turning heads fast, even among the most experienced players in the clubhouse.

“I think he’s gonna be one of the best hitters in all of baseball,” Bregman said.

“Obviously you can’t judge somebody by three games, but he’s already hit a ball 111 (mph exit velocity) in the big leagues. I don’t think I’ve ever done that in my career.”

It’s a remarkable early achievement for Anthony, who only made his debut a few days earlier. That kind of exit velocity places him among elite company — something even Bregman, a two-time All-Star and World Series champion, has yet to do. Moments like these fuel the excitement surrounding top-tier Red Sox prospects, and Anthony is quickly living up to the hype.

Beyond just the numbers, Anthony’s poise at the plate and maturity in the clubhouse are drawing praise. He went hitless in his debut but still drove in a run and reached base — traits that reflect well on the development system and his adaptability to major league pitching.

The MLB rookie milestones keep coming for Anthony, who represents the promising future of a team working to stay competitive in a stacked AL East. With more performances like his recent ones, he may soon be the name Boston fans chant from the bleachers.