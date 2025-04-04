The Boston Red Sox got off to a slow start in 2025, losing four of their first five games, but they managed to bounce back and win two straight games against the Baltimore Orioles to earn their first series victory of the new season. Now, the team will return to Boston for their home opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, and their new third baseman Alex Bregman is clearly pumped for this game.

Bregman was one of several hitters to get off to a slow start for the Red Sox this season, but he powered them to victory in their rubber-match with the O's on Thursday, going 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run, two doubles, three runs batted in, and two runs scored. Now, he will play his first game at Fenway Park as a member of Boston, and his excitement for the game will surely rub off on fans.

“It’s gonna be a blast. I can’t wait,” Bregman said per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “I’m super excited just first and foremost tonight being able to see my wife and son. I haven’t seen ‘em in like a month and a half. So that’ll be great. And obviously the ballpark tomorrow is gonna be rocking, so I can’t wait to get there.”

Alex Bregman, Red Sox turning a corner after slow start to 2025 campaign

Bregman was the Red Sox big addition in free agency over the offseason, as they signed him to a mammoth three-year, $120 million deal. He's already proven himself to be a potentially game-breaking addition, as he has fit into their lineup quite well, while holding down the fort at third base with some solid defense.

With Bregman and the rest of Boston's bats finally waking up, they appear intent on living up to their billing as one of the most exciting teams in the majors this season. The Red Sox will look to keep up the recent positive momentum they have found, as they will play their first game at Fenway Park on Friday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.