The Boston Red Sox have had some drama brewing early in spring training with the arrival of Alex Bregman via free agency. When the Sox signed Bregman, the expectation was that he'd fill in at second base, with the team's star player, Rafael Devers, holding down the fort at third base. Instead, Bregman has continued playing at third base, hinting at Alex Cora's plan for the spot moving forward.

Whereas Bregman is a Gold Glove winner at third base, Devers is one of the worst defensive third basemen in the MLB. Despite that, he made it clear he does not want to move off the position when discussing Bregman's arrival in Boston. With Bregman continuing to get reps at third base, though, it looks like he may end up staying at his longtime position, forcing Devers to find a new spot.

“It seems to me that when you bring in a Gold Glove winner at third base and he's already on the field, in game shape, thriving in his new environment, it's hard to then move Bregman back across the diamond,” Jon Morosi said on “Hot Stove.” “To me, if you were going to have Bregman be your second baseman, he'd be playing second base right now to get the reps at a new position.”

Red Sox have big decision at third base with Alex Bregman, Rafael Devers

While Devers has made it clear he wants to stay at third base, Bregman has said he's open to playing whatever spot the Red Sox need him at. However, if the team is better off with him at third base than Devers, that's a move that Cora clearly is going to make if he feels it's necessary. Of course, it's worth noting that Devers has not suited up for a spring training game yet, giving Bregman an early lead in this position competition.

Regardless of who he chooses to play at third base, Cora has a big decision on his hands, but right now, all signs are pointing to Bregman holding down the fort. What this means for Devers is unknown, but Boston has made it clear they will do whatever it takes to win, even if it involves moving the face of their franchise to a new position.