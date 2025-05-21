Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora somehow faced scrutiny for missing Monday night's game against the New York Mets to attend his daughter Camila's graduation from Boston College.

He answered his critics on Tuesday, saying he made the best decision for his family, via Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald.

“People have their own opinions,” he said. “I bet those people have families too, and at one point they have to make decisions too. And I bet they make decisions for the best of the family. I made the best decision for my daughter. And for those who don't understand, I'm not going to try to convince them. It is what it is. You know, I made the best decision for my girl.”

The Red Sox won the game anyway, 3-1, and bench coach Ramon Vazquez acted as manager for the night.

“Ramon did an outstanding job,” Cora continued. “He has it in him. It's just a matter of time. I truly believe that, and for him to have that experience, it's great.”

Most importantly, Cora said it was a memorable day.

“Excellent. Just the day that we will always remember,” he said.

While Cora shouldn't have to answer to anyone for his decision to watch his daughter graduate from college, he had his critics. One of them was 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Mike Felger, who took Cora to task for missing a night game when the graduation was in the morning.

“They were, I believe, done by noon, which means you can have a nice big party in the middle of the day,” he said, per the Boston Herald. “Just cab down the street and manage the game.”

“It’s just the tone you set, the example you set for the team,” he continued. “It’s just the leadership and optics of the whole thing. It’s a very easy chance for him to say, ‘Nothing’s more important than tonight’s game.'”

Cora ended up not working a full day on Tuesday either, as he and starter Walker Buehler were both ejected in the third inning.