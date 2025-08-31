As there will be rumors around the Boston Red Sox, one key storyline around him has been the performance of outfielder Masataka Yoshida, currently in his third season with the ball club. With the Red Sox outfielder having returned from the injured list in July and still trying to find some consistency, manager Alex Cora has commented on the player's recent outings, amidst speculation about his role on the team.

It has no doubt been a frustrating season for Yoshida, as he started the season on the injured list due to a right shoulder injury and proceeded to miss over 90 games. Having played over 30 this season, it has been a rocky road, especially this current series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, going two-for-six with two strikeouts, garnering a “solid” take from Cora.

“The last two games have been solid,” Cora said Sunday, according to Christopher Smith. “It seems like he’s seeing the ball a lot better. Has been able to stay on pitches going the other way. And hopefully, that’s the beginning of something good.”

Earlier in the week, Cora would give insight into the work that Yoshida has been putting in, even saying that he's a batter that the team ‘trusts' in every at-bat, per Mass Live.

“Just timing, load, everything,” Cora said. “But the cool thing about him is it’s a good at-bat still. We trust the guy that he’s gonna put together a good at-bat and we’re gonna keep playing him.”

Masataka Yoshida's role with the Red Sox is a confusing one

With the players on the Red Sox having on-the-field struggles, like Dustin May, the question around Yoshida is an interesting one to speculate on, as some within the baseball world wonder what the team will do with his role. FanSided's Stephen Parello would bring up the conversation about how hectic slots are on the team, and with players rotating at designated hitter (DH), which Yoshida has played, it could lead to fewer games for the 32-year-old.

“The Red Sox will have a logjam in the infield and the outfield, meaning having the DH spot open to rotate players through and get some guys off their feet will be crucial for the stretch run,” Parello wrote. “As a result, expect Yoshida to be firmly planted on the bench most nights in September.”

At any rate, Boston and Yoshida look to improve as the team is currently 76-62, which puts them third in the AL East, as they start a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.