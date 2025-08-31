Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story has an opt-out in his contract after this season. Story is working under a $140 million deal he signed with the team years ago. USA Today columnist Bob Nightengale is predicting Story won't opt out following the 2025 campaign.

“While Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story has an opt-out after this season, it’s far-fetched to believe he’d turn his use it after having only one good half of a season since he signed his six-year, $140 million contract,” Nightengale wrote Sunday.

This season, the Red Sox infielder is hitting .258 with 22 home runs. He has also posted 84 RBIs. Following the start of June, Story has really boosted his production. He is hitting .302 with an .875 OPS since June 7, the outlet reported.

“Yet, to opt out of the final two years and $55 million of his contract would be a financial blunder,” Nightengale added.

The Red Sox are 75-62 on the season.

Red Sox are battling Yankees for second in the American League East

The Red Sox are currently third in the American League East standings. The division is extremely competitive this year, with just three and a half games separating the top three teams. The Toronto Blue Jays are in first, with the New York Yankees and then Boston close behind.

Boston and New York have been trading places for second in the standings for weeks. The Red Sox have won seven of their last 10 games, but so have the Yankees. New York is on a hot-streak and currently has the edge in the AL East.

The Red Sox struggled at the start of the season, but things have really picked up in the last few months. One of the reasons why is because of Story's production since June. He is hitting well for Boston, but also providing a lot of leadership in the team's clubhouse.

Boston plays the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, and hopes to avoid a sweep in that series.