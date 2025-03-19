The Boston Red Sox have had a bit of drama on their hands throughout spring training when it comes to superstar slugger Rafael Devers' position in the field in the wake of the team's decision to sign Alex Bregman. On Wednesday morning, manager Alex Cora seemed to strongly hint at what spot Devers will find himself at to begin the 2025 campaign.

Devers has spent his entire career playing third base, but he's a below average defender at the spot. Conversely, Bregman is one of the best third basemen in the league, winning a Gold Glove for his efforts in 2024. Devers initially made it clear he had no intention of giving up his position in the field, but he recently backed off those comments. And after getting a late start to his action down in Florida, Cora said it's very unlikely Devers will get any work at third base before the regular season gets underway.

“Rafael Devers is very unlikely to play third before the end of spring training, Alex Cora said,” Chris Cotillo of MassLive shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Alex Cora, Red Sox likely to employ Rafael Devers as designated hitter

There were several different ways in which Boston's Opening Day lineup could have been constructed, but it seems like their plan is coming into focus. Bregman has played almost exclusively at third base throughout the spring, meaning he will likely start there, pushing Devers to designated hitter. Elsewhere, Triston Casas would stay at first base, Masataka Yoshida would have to play in the outfield in order to stay in the lineup, and one of the team's top prospects, Kristian Campbell, would have the inside track to be the team's starter at second base.

Could things change here? Of course, as injuries and play will force Cora's hand at several different points throughout the season. But for now, it looks like this is how the lineup construction will look to start the 2025 campaign. And while Devers may not like it, it seems as if he will be starting the season at designated hitter based on Cora's latest comments.