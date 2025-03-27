After weeks of speculation, Red Sox manager Alex Cora officially ended the debate on who will play third base this season in Boston. Speaking on WEEI Sports Radio Wednesday, Cora revealed that newcomer Alex Bregman will handle the hot corner while longtime third baseman Rafael Devers shifts to designated hitter.

“We made a decision. Alex is going to play third, Raffy’s going to DH,” Cora said. “We all are in the winning business, and [Devers] understands that.”

The move puts an end to a saga that has hovered over the team since the Red Sox signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million deal this offseason. The addition of Bregman, who won a Gold Glove at third base last year with Houston, raised immediate questions about where Devers, a two-time Silver Slugger, would fit.

Devers was initially resistant to giving up third base. “My position is third base,” he said in February. However, the 28-year-old star softened his stance as spring progressed, eventually telling reporters he was “good to do whatever they want me to do.”

Alex Bregman will handle the hot corner for the Red Sox

Cora acknowledged the transition wouldn’t be easy, but emphasized that the decision was made in the best interest of the team’s success. “You don’t have to agree with it,” he said, “but at the end of the day, [this is] what we’re going to do to perform every single day.”

While Devers has been a mainstay at third since debuting in 2017, his defense has long been a weak spot. He’s led the American League in errors multiple times and holds a -62 defensive runs saved (DRS) rating since entering the league. In contrast, Bregman has been one of the best defensive third basemen in baseball over that same stretch, with +21 DRS and +26 outs above average.

Moving Devers to DH not only maximizes the team’s defense but also gives top prospect Kristian Campbell the opportunity to start at second base. The 22-year-old Campbell was just named to the Opening Day roster after a breakout minor league season.

Despite the defensive shuffle, Cora remains confident that Devers will thrive offensively. “He’s been working hard, not only with his swing, but with the routine,” Cora said. “The kid is ready to go. He’s going to hit second, against lefties and righties, and he’s going to DH.”

With the positional questions now resolved, Boston can fully shift its focus to Opening Day. The Red Sox begin their 2025 campaign Thursday afternoon against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

As Cora put it, “Every DH used to be a position player until they were DHs, right?” Now it’s Devers’ turn to make that adjustment—all in the name of winning.