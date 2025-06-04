The Boston Red Sox recent free fall continued on Tuesday night, as they suffered a 4-3 extra innings loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels. In their last 21 games, Boston has picked up just seven wins, and after their latest defeat, manager Alex Cora took aim at everyone, including himself, for the Red Sox lack of preparation.

Pretty much everything has been a struggle for Boston. Their lineup is unable to consistently score runs, their pitching staff is giving up runs and failing to protect leads in the off chance they have them, and their defense is the worst in the league. What irritates Cora is that he and his team are doing the same thing, committing the “same mistakes” every night, which is leading to an alarming number of losses.

“We keep making the same mistakes. We're not getting better,” Cora said after the Red Sox latest loss. “At one point, it has to be on me, I guess. I'm the manager. I've got to keep pushing them to be better. They're not getting better. They're not. We keep making the same mistakes. I'll be honest about it and very open about it.”

Alex Cora, Red Sox searching for answers amid recent slump

2025 was supposed to be the year where the Red Sox took a step forward after a couple years of mediocrity, but instead, they have been a complete mess. Whether it be their laundry list of injuries, the Rafael Devers drama, or the calls for Cora to be fired, Boston has had a lot of stuff working against them, and it's resulted in their recent run of losses.

There is still ample time for the team to turn things around, but Cora seems to be grasping for answers right now, and whether or not he can figure out how to get his squad back on track could ultimately determine his future with the team. First, the Red Sox will look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Angels when they take the field on Wednesday for their series finale at 1:35 p.m. ET.