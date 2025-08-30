There was a time in the not-too-distant past when Red Sox pitcher Dustin May looked like one of the brightest young stars in Major League Baseball.

A former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect who famously suffered an esophageal injury that nearly cost him his baseball career and life, May was a major part of Dave Roberts' rotation at the start of the 2025 MLB season, helping to cover for the absences of Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow from the rotation. And yet, as the Dodgers got healthier, May fell down the proverbial depth chart, with a potential move to the bullpen coming had he remained in Los Angeles.

Instead, the Dodgers traded May to Boston for James Tibbs III and Zach Ehrhard, where he was expected to become a serious contributor to the Red Sox's rotation.

While May has shown flashes of being the player both the Dodgers and the Red Sox envisioned in Boston red and white, his inconsistency has traveled from Los Angeles to Beantown, with the 27-year-old surrendering eight hits and seven runs against the Pittsburgh Pirates, including a monster home run to Oneil Cruz.

This effort, unsurprisingly, got fans in Boston and beyond heated, with some, like Section 10 podcast host Steve Perrault, boldly declaring that May simply “ain't it.” Others, like Underdog Sports' Jared Carrabis, noted that he simply isn't enjoying the “Dustin May Experience,” even if some in his comments section didn't necessarily agree with him.

Dustin May against the Pirates: 5.1 IP, 8 H, 7 R (6 ER), 4 BB, 5 Ks Really disappointing. It’s the worst offense in baseball and these games are so important. Back to back stinkers for May after a couple encouraging ones. Idk man.

pic.twitter.com/DUs1izRFj8 — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) August 30, 2025

Facing off against the worst offense in baseball, May turned in one of his worst performances of the season, with even five strikeouts failing to overcome his clear issues in a game he left with a massive deficit. While only time will tell if May can get things together for the Red Sox down the stretch in this a contract year, if he continues to turn in inconsistent efforts, it will leave the soon-to-be UDFA in an interesting spot heading into free agency.