The Boston Red Sox kept their playoff surge alive following a 3-2 win on Thursday.

In the process, their three-game sweep of Baltimore propelled them to go 15 games above .500 for the first time since 2021, per MLB.

Altogether, the Red Sox are 75-60 and are 3.5 games behind the first-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Also, Boston has a 2.5 lead over the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card standings. Against the Orioles, the Red Sox put on an outstanding performance.

Notably, a ninth-inning home run by Ceddanne Rafael led them to a 3-2 win on Wednesday. A moment in which manager Alex Cora gave credit to bench coach Ramon Vazquez.

In 2021, Boston finished the season at 92-70. Ultimately, they lost to the Houston Astros in the ALCS in six games.

In essence, Boston is predicted to make the playoffs with a probability of 64%-94%. Also, their chances of winning the AL Wild Card are even greater.

Much of their recent success has come from their pitching, offseason moves, and the rise of Garrett Crochet.

Since late June, the pitching staff has achieved a combined 3.08 ERA. Offseason picks Alex Bregman, Walker Buehler, and Aroldis Chapman provided considerable contributions.

Plus, pitcher Garrett Crochet has emerged as an AL Cy Young Award prospect.

The Red Sox are back to playoff form

It was in 2021 when the Red Sox were last in the postseason. From 2022-2024, they were 237-265 altogether.

In 2022, they finished the year at 78-84. The following year, they ended up with the same record. Last year, Boston came away with an even 81-81 record.

As of August 28, the Red Sox have a 32-25 record in the second half of the season. All after a first half of the year in which the Yankees and Blue Jays took over the first two spots in the AL East.

Now, there is no way to count out Beantown.