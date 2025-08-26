Boston Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet and Detroit Tigers star pitcher Tarik Skubal have been two of the top names in the 2025 American League Cy Young Award race. Crochet has been sensational on the mound for Boston, as Skubal is for Detroit.

But on Monday, Skubal had a brutal stumble when he allowed a grand slam home run to Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers in the seventh inning of the game at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.

In the eyes of former MLB hitter Mark DeRosa, who played in 16 seasons in the big leagues, Skubal's outing versus the Athletics gives Crochet a narrower gap to cover to catch up to the reigning AL Cy Young winner.

“Before the Langeliers [grand slam], he [Skubal] had Garrett Crochet in pretty much everything,” DeRosa said on the MLB Network.

“A couple more punchouts, the ERA is just a smidge better, but it's gonna go down to the wire. It's gonna be back and forth. Crochet has a legit chance while we take him after last night.”

Skubal was cruising in his start against the Athletics until the wheels fell off in the seventh frame, when he gave up a home run to Colby Thomas, followed by back-to-back hits by Darell Hernaiz and Tyler Soderstrom. An error by the Tigers loaded the bases, leading to Langeliers' home run. All told, Skubal had six runs allowed (one earned) with zero walks and 12 strikeouts in an 8-3 loss to the A's.

Despite the Tigers' setback, Skubal still has an impressive 11-4 record to go with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP.

Crochet, on the other hand, is 14-5 with the Red Sox on the season with a 2.38 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He was sensational in his most recent start, pitching seven innings of one-run ball while striking out 11 batters and issuing just a walk in a 12-1 victory over the New York Yankees in the Bronx last Saturday. With less than a third of the regular season left, one start for either Crochet or Skubal could end up dictating which way the Cy Young Award in the AL will go.

Crochet's next start is scheduled for this coming Thursday, when the Red Sox play the finale of their series against the Baltimore Orioles on the road.