There's a sense of excitement surrounding the Boston Red Sox as they report for spring training after the team finally spent big in free agency to sign former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. However, even though they haven't started playing any games yet, it looks like their pitching staff is already dealing with some injuries, although they will be pleased to have gotten a positive update on Brayan Bello on Saturday.

Immediately after showing up in Fort Myers, Florida, Bello reported soreness in his shoulder, which sounded the alarm bells for Boston. He spent the week resting, but after undergoing imaging, everything came back clear, opening the door for Bello to resume throwing on Sunday as he begins to ramp up his work in preparation for the 2025 campaign.

“Bello says he’ll start throwing again tomorrow. Rested this week after feeling soreness working out a week before coming here. Got imaging done the day he told trainers but it came back clear,” Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Red Sox hoping for a big year from Brayan Bello

After a strong 2023 campaign, Bello wasn't as effective in 2024, posting a record of 14-8 with an earned run average of 4.49 while racking up 153 strikeouts. While Boston was hoping that Bello could become the ace of their starting rotation, he's probably better off being a middle of the rotation guy based on what we saw last season.

The good news is that the Red Sox have several top-tier options in their starting rotation now, which should allow Bello to slide into a role that better suits him. Staying healthy is a big piece of the puzzle obviously, but it looks like this small speed bump in the road isn't expected to be a big issue for Bello, and he will look to ensure that he's ready for Opening Day when it rolls around in March.