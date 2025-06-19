The Boston Red Sox have been in the headlines recently after trading star slugger Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a stunning move. Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, they got even more bad news on Wednesday.

Minor league pitcher Yordanny Monegro, one of the top prospects in the Red Sox farm system, suffered a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. He will undergo Tommy John surgery that will end his 2025 season, according to Brendan Campbell of Blogging the Red Sox.

Monegro went on the seven-day injured list for the Red Sox's Double-A affiliate in Portland due to what was labeled as right elbow inflammation, but it turns out that the injury was more serious. Now, not only is Monegro's 2025 season over, his 2026 season is likely in jeopardy as well.

After the news broke, Portland manager Chad Epperson spoke about the rushing blow to his young right-hander.

“This young man, and the work he was putting in, I think he finally figured that out,” Epperson said of Monegro, per Campbell. “The weight room, the nutrition, everything that he was going and buying into, he finally figured out that part of it, and to have this go and happen to him really sucks because you were starting to see results.”

Monegro pitched 33.2 innings in nine outings for Portland this season before going down with the injury. During that time, he struck out 49 batters with just eight walks while posting a 2.67 ERA, so he was really starting to come along as the season went on.

The right-hander was ranked as Boston's No. 22 overall prospect in its farm system and its No. 7 right-handed pitcher, but those numbers certainly could take a hit after this news. Even some established pitchers in the big leagues are never the same after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and now Yordanny Monegro will have to make it back from this brutal injury and continue his ascent up the ranks as he tries to crack the Major League roster.