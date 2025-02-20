The Boston Red Sox are gearing up for the 2025 campaign, but they aren't done adding to their roster just yet. After they reunited with one of their former relief pitchers, Adam Ottavino, on a minor league deal earlier this week, the Red Sox brought another veteran relief pitcher to town on Thursday in Matt Moore.

Moore, a former All-Star all the way back in 2013 with the Tampa Bay Rays, has rebuilt himself as a relief pitcher in the second act of his career. While he struggled in 2024 with the Los Angeles Angels in 2024, posting a 5.03 earned run average over 48.1 innings of work, he had a pair of dominant seasons in 2022 and 2023, which prompted Boston to take a flier on him by signing him to a minor league deal.

“Matt Moore to Red Sox. Minors deal with camp invite,” Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Red Sox continuing to add to their bullpen with Matt Moore deal

While Boston made flashy moves to their lineup (signing Alex Bregman) and their starting rotation (trading for Garrett Crochet), they haven't managed to make a major addition to their bullpen this offseason. With many of the big names off the board, the Sox are attempting to create as much competition as possible when it comes to their bullpen in 2025, with the hope being one of these veteran guys like Moore can crack the team.

Moore profiles as a solid lefty reliever who can win certain matchups when utilized correctly. Entering his age 36 season, though, he may be running out of gas in the tank, and if he doesn't pan out with the Red Sox, it's fair to wonder what sort of interest he'd gauge from teams across the league. This is another low-risk, high-reward move for Boston, and Moore will now get to work on finding a spot for himself in his new team's bullpen.