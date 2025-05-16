The Boston Red Sox made multiple roster moves ahead of their game against the Atlanta Braves on Friday night. One of the most notable moves saw the Red Sox promote former New York Yankees reliever Nick Burdi to the big league club, Chris Cotillo of masslive.com reports.

“Red Sox called up Nick Burdi for the bullpen. Cooper Criswell back down. Kutter Crawford to the 60-day IL in a paper move,” Cotillo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Burdi, a 32-year-old relief pitcher, pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2018-2020 before missing all of 2021 due to an injury. He would return to the big leagues in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs before landing with the Yankees in 2024. Although he had previously struggled for the most part, Burdi turned in a stellar 1.86 ERA across 12 appearances with the Red Sox's rival during the '24 campaign.

Now in Boston, the Sox are unquestionably hoping that he can replicate his 2024 success. The team's bullpen would benefit from the boost.

The Red Sox have endured ups and downs this season. Although they are in second place in the American League East, things have not gone according to plan for the Red Sox. They currently hold a 22-23 record. The AL East has surprisingly underperformed overall — with the New York Yankees holding the only record of above .500 in the division — so Boston is still in a fairly respectable spot.

However, they will need to find consistency soon if they want to establish themselves as a true playoff contender. It would not be surprising to see the Red Sox active in July ahead of the MLB trade deadline. For now, they will hope that Nick Burdi can help their situation.

The Red Sox and Braves will go head-to-head in Boston on Friday night at 7:10 PM EST in the first of a three-game series.