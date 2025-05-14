Alex Bregman was one of the biggest names on the market last offseason, and he ended up going to the Boston Red Sox. Bregman had spent his entire career with the Houston Astros, so this is a big change for him. So far, things are working out well. He is hitting .304 with 32 RBIs and 10 homers, and he has a .949 OPS. It's safe to say that the bat is feeling good in Boston.

Things are working well for Alex Bregman so far this season, but he had to put in a lot of offseason work to get to this point. Over the years, Bregman had developed some bad habits, but he is starting to feel like he did in his prime.

“After those [successful] years, it was like, I wanna be better, I wanna be better, I wanna be better, I wanna be better,” Bregman said, according to an article from ESPN. “So I started trying to change things and improve, improve, improve instead of doing what made me who I am and just refining what I was already doing at the time.”

One thing that helped Bregman get to this point was focusing on the batting cage. He stopped worrying about what was happening in the game, and he focused on how he could be the best during practice. If he masters his reps in practice, it will translate over to the game.

“Get back to doing what I did in my best years, which was to focus on being the best in the cage that day,” Bregman added. “Not worrying about if I'm hitting well on the field; more like, can I master the f—ing cage today? Can I square the ball up? Can I execute the drill in the cage and then go play in the game? As opposed to, I need to go 4-for-4 tonight with two doubles and a homer. I'm gonna be the best hitter before the game in the cage, and then I'm gonna go out and just try and repeat, repeat, repeat, repeat.”

Baseball is not an easy game, and hitting is an especially challenging aspect of it. If you fail 70% of time at the plate, you are going to be one of the best hitters in the game. Every player goes through ups and downs offensively, and being able to stay the course isn't always easy. Alex Bregman had to change a lot of things when it came to his routine, and he is seeing it pay off now.