The Boston Red Sox have finally started to get it together in recent weeks as they are starting to trend in the right direction, but they lost a heartbreaker on Monday. The Red Sox are currently in the middle of a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Phillies took Game 1 in dramatic fashion. The game was tied 2-2 in the 10th inning, and Philadelphia won on a walk-off catcher's interference. Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez got his glove a bit too close to Edmundo Sosa's bat, and it cost the team the game.

You aren't going to see a walk-off catcher's interference everyday, that's for sure. Catcher's interference in general is fairly rare in baseball, and the fact that it happened on the final play of the game is pretty bizarre. Carlos Narvaez didn't think that he was putting himself at risk, but he knows that he can't let mistakes like that happen.

“I don't feel I was that close to the hitter,” Narvaez said, according to an article from ESPN. “Everything went so quick. Really tough for that to happen in that moment to cost us the game. I take accountability. I've got to be better. That cannot happen.”

Edmundo Sosa was late on the pitch, and that is what ultimately led to the interference. His bat was deeper than usual as he tried to get to the ball, and he caught a bit of Narvaez's glove in the process.

“I felt my barrel was a little late on the pitch,” Sosa said. “And as I go through my swing path, I feel like I hit the catcher's glove. And I told the ump that I think I felt something, and I started signaling in the dugout.”

You might think that a walk-off catcher's interference doesn't feel as cool as a walk-off hit, but Sosa disagrees. He was thrilled to get his team the win in any way possible.

“To be honest, this feels exactly like a home run,” he said. “The most important thing about it is that we end up winning the game, and that's what we went out to do.”

Monday's loss was a tough one for Carlos Narvaez and the Red Sox, but they have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday. The two teams will meet again at 6:45 ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and the game will be airing nationally on TBS. Richard Fitts will get the start for Boston, and Cristopher Sanchez will be on the hill for the Phillies. The series will conclude on Wednesday, and that game will be nationally televised as well as it will air on ESPN.