After learning of the trade, former Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers walked away quietly. And he left his teammates stunned. Also, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow drew comparisons to Nico Harrison after the deal that sent Devers to the Giants.

Harrison, the general manager of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, traded star Luka Dončić to the Lakers earlier this year. Fans ripped him for the deal. In this case, Breslow is being compared to the level of Harrison’s move. Although, truth be told, there’s no way Devers compares to Dončić.

Red Sox’ CBO Craig Breslow under fire

The Red Sox are trying to create damage control, according to mlb.com.

“In the end, I think it's pretty clear that we couldn't find alignment with Raffy,” said Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy. “We all worked at it over the last several months, going back to the offseason. Starting with Alex Cora, and Craig, and the staff, and then up to me, and all the way up to John Henry.

“We worked at it. (And) we had a different vision for him going forward than he had, and we couldn't get there. We couldn't find alignment, and we reached that inflection point and made the decision to make a big move.”

Breslow admitted that trading Devers in the middle of June with the Red Sox still in the hunt for a playoff berth didn’t make things any better.

“The timing was absolutely not great,” said Breslow. “And we don't always have the choice about when these things kind of reach the point of execution outside of … we absolutely could have walked away. Or said we're not going to make this trade. But we do ultimately believe that it was best for the organization.

“As we think about the identity and the culture and the environment that is created by great teams, there was something amiss here. And it was something that we needed to act decisively to course correct.”

Also, Breslow said Devers played a role in the trade decision, according to nesn.com.

“There were times during the course of conversations with Raffy’s camp where they had indicated that perhaps a fresh start would be best for both sides,” Breslow told reporters, as seen on NESN. “We were committed to trying to work through this. And, like Sam (Kennedy) said, ultimately we weren’t able to achieve that alignment.”