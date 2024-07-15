The Boston Red Sox were a team that was expected to finish in last place in the American League East as the 2024 season got underway. That's where the Red Sox finished last season, and there seemed to be a minimal infusion of talent in the offseason. They certainly didn't seem to have enough to compete with the Baltimore Orioles or New York Yankees in the American League East. They also seemed quite a bit behind the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.

As the 2024 season has reached the All-Star break, the Red Sox have exceeded all expectations. They are 11 games over .500 with a 53-42 record and inside the American League playoff structure. The Red Sox have charged up the standings in recent weeks, and they have both the first-place Orioles and the Yankees are within their sights.

Throughout the first half, questions have been asked about Boston's intentions prior to the July 30 trade deadline. The team is dominated by left-handed hitting, so the need for a right-handed power bat has been obvious since the start of the season. The Red Sox also need to add to their starting pitching, as they have had injuries and regularly have to turn to bullpen games.

Breslow offers lukewarm response

Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow made an appearance on Sunday's televised broadcast of the Red Sox game against the Kansas City Royals, and appeared to give a half-hearted response to the question of whether the team would add prior to the trade deadline.

Breslow was on camera for about three minutes — the time it took for Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello to retire the Royals 1-2-3 in the top of the second inning — and he provided this answer:

“Well, I think we first have to start with crediting the players on the field, the staff. But, yeah, I think this team has put themselves in a position where we have to take them seriously,” Breslow said. “The job that they have to do is win as many games as possible, and they’re doing that, and they’ll continue to do that is my hope, is my expectation, and we need to be thinking about opportunities for us to improve the club.”

Perhaps Breslow was couching his terms to keep potential trade partners from holding the Red Sox up in any potential trade. If he had provided a more definitive statement and that the Red Sox were definitely in the market for more talent, it would not help the executive complete any deals.

Still, with a team like the Red Sox that no longer has ties with elite talent like Mookie Betts (Dodgers), Xander Bogaerts (Padres) and Chris Sale (Braves), a more decisive statement would have sent a more encouraging message to a fan base that has seen players like Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, David Hamilton and Tanner Houck overachieve through the team's first 95 games.