It didn't take long for Roman Anthony to make an impact on the Boston Red Sox. He caught the eye of many around the baseball world, including Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Boston made sure Anthony doesn't leave town anytime soon, signing him to an eight-year, $130 million contract extension. Ortiz is a fan of that decision and believes the outfielder will only continue to flourish, via Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“He brought too much to the table for being 21. He has the talent, it's unquestionable. Plus he has the maturity,” Ortiz said. “The Red Sox aren't famous on giving big deals to young players that early. I think it was a wonderful move to sign him right away so he just has to worry about coming to the field and being ready to whoop ass.”

Starting with the negatives, Anthony saw his season end early due to a left oblique strain. He wasn't able to play during the postseason. However, he should have plenty of time to heal before spring training.

Prior to his injury, Anthony hit .292 with eight home runs, 32 RBIs and four stolen bases. He was third on the team in batting average and second in on-base percentage with a .396 mark. The only player he was behind was the traded Rafael Devers.

While the injury put an immediately halt to Anthony's rookie campaign, his momentum is only pointing up. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting despite his absence. The Red Sox knew they have something special in Anthony, making an extension a priority. Ortiz is excited to see him hone in his craft with Boston.