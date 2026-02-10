The Boston Red Sox are hoping to make the World Series in 2026, after adding a lot of firepower this offseason. Boston traded for veteran starting pitcher Sonny Gray, while also adding several other pieces. One other starting pitcher for the team meanwhile is expanding his repertoire of pitches.

Red Sox hurler Garrett Crochet has worked this offseason on making his changeup more effective.

“A new, minor twist for Garrett Crochet this season: His changeup (which he threw just 4% of the time last year) is now more of a splitter, thanks to a new grip he learned at Vanderbilt over the offseason,” Boston Globe reporter Tim Healey posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Crochet was one of the best arms Boston had in the 2025 season. He finished his first regular season in Boston with a 2.59 ERA and 18 victories. The Red Sox made the MLB Playoffs, before losing in the American League Wild Card series to the New York Yankees.

Red Sox hope to win the AL East in 2026 with a strong rotation

Boston had a strong 2025 season, that saw the team compete for the American League East division crown. Although Boston came up short, the team still won 89 games.

The Red Sox have a star in Crochet. He was traded to the team before the 2025 campaign, after playing with the Chicago White Sox. Red Sox management already has tabbed Crochet as the Opening Day starter for 2026.

“He'll start in Cincinnati for game one. … Let's get that [stuff] over with,” Boston manager Alex Cora said Tuesday, per MLB.com.

Crochet loved to hear it. He is now part of a rotation that also includes Gray, Brayan Bello, and Johan Oviedo. Boston picked up Oviedo in a trade this offseason with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“He (Cora) had joked about it and jabbed about it in the past, but I’m still trying to work like I'm [trying to make] the team,” said Crochet. “To start for this team on Opening Day again is a pretty cool feeling.”

Boston starts Spring Training games on February 21. Red Sox fans are ready to see what their club can do.