The Boston Red Sox managed to cool off the red-hot Kansas City Royals over the weekend, winning two games in their three-game set to push their record to 22-20 on the season. However, there was quite a bit of drama taking place in Boston's clubhouse, as the debate about Rafael Devers' fit in the field for the Red Sox continues to wage on.

With Triston Casas out for the season after suffering a ruptured patellar tendon, the Sox need someone to fill in at first base. The team approached Devers, but he quickly shot down the idea, taking shots at the front office when speaking about the situation publicly. Neither side looks particularly good right now, but MLB insider Ken Rosenthal thinks that Boston should just let Devers be and find a solution at first base elsewhere.

“The Boston Red Sox were perfectly justified in asking Rafael Devers to vacate third base for Alex Bregman and become a designated hitter,” Rosenthal wrote for The Athletic. “They are far less justified in asking Devers to switch again, this time to first base, a position he has never played.”

“The Sox paid Devers to hit. Let him hit. And figure out the rest.”

Rafael Devers continues to mash amid Red Sox position drama

It's been a roller-coaster ride of a season so far for Devers, as he initially lost his spot at third base to Alex Bregman, forcing him to reluctantly accept a move to designated hitter. He then endured a historically bad start to the season, as he failed to record a single hit over the first five games of the season while striking out 15 times during that span.

Since then, though, Devers has been back to his normal ways, and he's been on fire to start May, as he's hitting at a .459 clip with two home runs and 12 runs batted in. Regardless of whether a move to first base is in his future, Devers is going to keep on mashing at the plate, and Boston will look to keep their newfound momentum going when they start up a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.