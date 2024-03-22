The Boston Red Sox are coming off of one of their worst seasons in recent memory and expectations aren't as high for this season as they typically have been in the recent past. Recently, the national newspaper USA Today pegged Boston for another last place finish, something Red Sox nation was not prepared to hear this March.

Meanwhile, a young gun from the Red Sox starting rotation got the nod for the team's Opening Day. Pitcher Brayan Bello revealed his lofty career expectations which include All-Star and Cy Young related goals.

Now, amid the team's lukewarm expectations for the upcoming season, closer Kenley Jansen has shared an update that is sure to fire up fans.

Jansen's Three-Word Boast to Red Sox Nation

Jansen has been battling injuries this spring including on Tuesday when he was scratched from a spring training game. Reporters noted that crunch time was arriving and Jansen needed to heal fast to be ready for a possible Opening Day appearance out of the Red Sox bullpen.

Kenley Jansen was again scratched today with lower back tightness. He needs to get right in the next day or two to start the season on the active roster. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 19, 2024 Expand Tweet

Om Thursday, reporter Pete Abraham shared the latest news regarding Jansen's situation on X with a three-word update straight from the Boston relief ace.

Kenley Jansen says he’ll be ready for Opening Day. “I feel great.” — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) March 22, 2024 Expand Tweet

Jansen's Strong 2023 Season, Revisited

The 6-foot-5, 265 pound Curacao born hurler Jansen had a solid season in 2023 for Manager Alex Cora's team, adding to expectations for the 2024 season. Jansen compiled a 3.63 ERA with 52 strikeouts and a 1.28 WHIP on the season. He had 29 saves and was a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating year for Red Sox fans.

If the Red Sox are to improve as a team this upcoming season, they will need a better effort from their entire pitching staff, not just Jansen. Cora's team finished with a 4.52 ERA on the season, which ranked near the bottom of Major League Baseball. Bullpen-wise, the Red Sox had a 4.32 team ERA, which also ranked near the bottom of Major League Baseball. There is optimism for 2024, but Jansen needs plenty of help to ensure Boston's pitching staff is successful in the American League East.

Red Sox Beat Orioles in Spring Training

Boston beat the Baltimore Orioles by a final score of 3-2 on Thursday in spring training action, scoring two runs in the seventh inning to secure the victory. Cora's team moved to 16-10, good for second place in the American League East while the Orioles fell to 20-6 overall, first among division teams.

Six-foot-six, 27-year-old pitcher Cooper Criswell pitched four innings and struck out four for the Red Sox. He gave up just two hits on the day.

Thirty-one-year-old shortstop Trevor Story led the Red Sox with two hits on the day as they continued their inspiring spring training play. While the Red Sox's success in spring training likely won't automatically translate to regular season success, it is a glimmer of hope after a season in which it seemed like every AL East team feasted on victories except for the Red Sox.

Jasen's update is just the latest piece of good news for a team that needs as many of them as it can get heading into 2024.