Spring training is nearly complete as Opening Day is right around the corner. One team to keep an eye on is the Boston Red Sox, as they've created a stellar roster for the 2025 campaign. However, one player that's making plenty of noise during spring training is Trayce Thompson, whos is the brother of Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson.

The Red Sox outfielder has recorded six home runs during spring training, which has him tied with the most in the league right now alongside Milwaukee Brewers' Rhys Hoskins, Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets, and Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner. Thompson reached the six home runs in just 31 plate appearances.

On top of that, the 33-year-old outfielder is dominating in other categories as well during spring training. He's tied for second in RBI (13) while owning a .283 batting average. The Red Sox outfielder is also second in on-base percentage (.457), first in slugging percentage (.857), and first in OPS (1.314).

Klay Thompson's brother is leading MLB Spring Training in home runs 👀 Klay, of course, is one of the greatest deep threats in NBA history. And his brother Trayce is following in his footsteps. In Spring Training deep balls, Thompson is currently tied atop the leaderboard – at… pic.twitter.com/PHXa8GApns — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Trayce Thompson has been in and out of the MLB since 2015 when he made his major league career debut with the White Sox. Since then, he's bounced around the league playing for multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres.

Thompson hasn't played in the majors since 2023 and spent the entire 2024 campaign with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs. He's competing for a roster spot on the Red Sox in spring training and his production could earn him some playing time in Boston to at least begin the season.

The organization has three key prospects who are all projected to be promoted to the majors at some point this season. Shortstop Marcelo Meyer, second baseman Kristian Campbell, and outfielder Roman Anthony are all knocking on the door for a promotion to the Red Sox's lineup. Anthony is arguably the most exciting prospect in baseball right now, as he's the No. 2 ranked overall prospect on the MLB's Top 100 prospect list.

Regardless, Thompson's production is turning heads, as he's playing well enough for a spot on the roster. There is a chance the Red Sox opt to trade him mid-season if the opportunity arises.