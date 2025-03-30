The new-look Boston Red Sox are hoping to add to their starting pitching staff in the coming weeks when Lucas Giolito is able to take his spot in the rotation. Giolito has started the season on the 15-day injured list to start the season. He threw a bullpen session Friday and manager Alex Cora says that the pitcher could have a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester in the coming week.

Giolito had a hamstring issue during spring training, but he has been making progress. If he can get through his rehab assignment and perhaps one more, he will have an excellent chance at pitching at the Major League level shortly. He could get that first assignment in mid-April.

Giolito missed the 2024 season season after undergoing elbow surgery last year. The hamstring issue is considered minor, but the Red Sox don't want to push him before he is healthy.

The Boston starting staff is quite a bit different than it was in 2024 as the Red Sox added Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler in the offseason. All-Star Tanner Houck is in the No. 2 spot for the Red Sox, and they are hoping that Giolito can become a consistent performer in the rotation.

Additionally, the Red Sox have a couple of other starters who are attempting to work their way back from injuries in Kutter Crawford and Brayan Bello. Both of those pitchers played key roles for the Red Sox last year. Bello is poised to return to the rotation while Crawford could become a key bullpen performer.

Expectations are high for the Red Sox

Boston was an 81-81 team a year ago and manager Alex Cora saw his team fade in the second half of the season. The belief is that the team will be significantly stronger at the plate with addition of Alex Bregman in the middle of the batting order and the addition of Crochet and Buehler.

After signing Bregman, veteran slugger Rafael Devers has been moved to designated hitter. After initially balking at the idea of leaving 3rd bases, Devers appears to have accepted the change.

However, he was 0 for 9 in his first two games of the season and he recorded 8 strikeouts. Several of the Red Sox players are off to slow starts at the plate, and that includes 1st baseman Triston Casas, shortstop Trevor Story and Bregman.

Devers said he feels comfortable when he steps to the dish, but he just is not making contact. ” I feel very good at the plate,” Devers said. ” I just haven’t been able to hit the ball. So I don’t know.‘’