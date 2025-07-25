The Boston Red Sox enter their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at less than full strength. Red Sox manager Alex Cora was already without Alex Bregman thanks to injury. Now, he turns to Abraham Toro to take Marcelo Mayer's spot in the lineup. Luckily for Boston, Los Angeles will be without Mookie Betts for the series opener because of personal issues.

Mayer suffered a wrist injury against the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week. Cora took him out of Wednesday's game to avoid making things worse. Unfortunately, the young standout was diagnosed with a right wrist sprain. According to MLB.com reporter Ian Browne, the Red Sox put Mayer on the 10-day injured list. While he recovers, David Hamilton will take his place on the roster.

Losing Mayer is another tough blow that Cora has to endure. Despite Boston's injuries, they still cling to the final wild card spot in the American League playoff picture. However, the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays are each less than two games behind them in the standings. Their series against the Dodgers is an important one as they try to build off of Wednesday's win.

The Red Sox needed extra innings to beat the Phillies after Mayer left the game. Despite some unorthodox play, Boston pulled out the win, giving them a 6-4 record in their last ten games. Now, they host a Dodgers team trying to get back on the right track offensively. Betts' absence hurts Los Angeles' lineup as they head to Fenway Park for a three-game set.

Mayer's right wrist sprain is something worth keeping an eye on. Even when he returns from the IL, the injury could linger and affect his production. Cora could decide to move him from the left side of the infield to relieve him of his normal responsibilities at shortstop. Regardless of what the strategy is, Red Sox fans hope that Mayer's stint on the IL is no longer than ten days.

While their series against Betts and the Dodgers will not make or break their season, it is important. Cora's team needs to build momentum to enter the race in the AL East in the second half of the season.