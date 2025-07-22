The Boston Red Sox were expected to be one of the best teams in baseball this year after a big offseason, but after a sluggish start and some questionable trades, it didn't look good. However, the Red Sox have recently started to turn things around. They are heating up at the right time, and if the season ended today, Boston would be in the playoffs as a wild card team. The Red Sox are trending up, and third baseman Alex Bregman is confident that this will continue.

Alex Bregman was the big offseason signing that raised the ceiling for the Red Sox, but he had to miss a good chunk of the season due to an injury. He is back now, and he is feeling good about the direction that the team is headed.

“We're a very dangerous team now, especially when we're prepared and executing,” Bregman said, according to an article from ESPN. “We've played good for a while now. People will say this is a hot streak, but I believe this is who we are.”

Boston has a lot of new faces this year, and even though there is a lot of talent, it took a little while for everyone to gel together. Now, the team seems to be finding its groove, and a lot of wins have come with that.

“These guys have been here for a few months now,” Bregman said. “We're starting to learn who we are as a group. The adjustments are being made quicker at this time of the year. It didn't start out that way, but guys are wanting to learn and get better. You can see that in our growth this year.”

The Red Sox still have a lot of work to do if they want to win the division as they are currently six games back of the first place Toronto Blue Jays. Winning the division would be great, but Boston has positioned itself nicely in the wild card race. At the end of the day, finding any way into the postseason is what's most important.

Alex Bregman and Boston will look to pick up a win on Wednesday on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Red Sox and Phillies will meet at 6:45 ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, and the game will be airing nationally on TBS. Richard Fitts will get the start for Boston, and Cristopher Sanchez will be on the hill for the Phillies.