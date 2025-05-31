Prior to Friday, the Boston Red Sox had not won a baseball game since top prospect Marcelo Mayer joined the team. It was a painful yet true fact. However, that streak was finally busted with a 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves Friday night. After the matchup, Boston manager Alex Cora spoke highly about Mayer's performance lately to the media.

“We let him know nobody can take this away from him,” Cora said to MassLive after Friday's win. “He’s a big leaguer. Regardless of what happens. Obviously, we’re not gonna send him down tomorrow but if he got sent down tomorrow and he doesn’t play in the big leagues the rest of his career, he’s a big leaguer. We appreciate that and we take that very seriously.”

Mayer indeed likely isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Although he still has limited experience at third base, he's clearly the option that the Red Sox have the most faith in. Abraham Toro and Eric Sogard are more utility type players, not ones you'd want starting every day at third base for a postseason hopeful. Alex Bregman won't be back from the IL for a while. Rafael Devers wants to stay at designated hitter, and it seems that the team brass wants that as well. So, can Mayer continue his strong start and solidify his spot in the big leagues?

How long will Marcelo Mayer stick at third base for Red Sox?

If this strong start continues, then Cora and the rest of Boston's brass would be happy to keep Mayer at third. So far, there isn't too much to suggest he won't stick for a while. Despite the team's record early in his tenure, he's shown plenty of flashes during his stay with the big-league club. Will those flashes translate into something more?

It wouldn't be surprising to see that happen. Mayer is just the latest in a growing line of big-league contributors produced by the Red Sox farm system. Kristian Campbell was the organization's minor league player of the year and is now the starting second baseman. Wilyer Abreu has broke out in right field. Devers is the face of the franchise. Can Mayer be the latest long-term lineup mainstay for Boston? It certainly feels like he will be, doesn't it?