May 31, 2025 at 9:04 AM ET

Boston Red Sox infielder Marcelo Mayer made headlines during the team’s 5–1 win over the Atlanta Braves on May 30, 2025. In the bottom of the 8th, with two runners on and two outs, Mayer made a stunning diving catch at third base. He snatched a 95-mph line drive off Sean Murphy’s bat, shutting down the Braves’ late threat.

Marcelo Mayer snags the liner! 😤

The Red Sox picked Mayer in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He was first assigned to the Florida Complex League Red Sox. In 2022, he advanced to Single-A Salem and earned the 14th spot on Baseball America’s Top 100 prospects list. Later that year, he moved up to High-A Greenville Drive.

In 2023, Mayer joined the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Notably, he became the youngest Red Sox prospect to reach that level since 2009. By August 2024, he was promoted to Triple-A Worcester. He stayed there until making his big-league debut on May 24, 2025, against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.

The Braves struck first in the opening inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. singled, Marcell Ozuna walked, and Matt Olson drove in Acuña Jr. with a hit to right. Despite a fielding error that moved runners up, starter Lucas Giolito stayed composed. He struck out Austin Riley and Alex Verdugo to limit the damage.

However, Boston flipped the game in the fourth. After two outs, Abraham Toro singled. Trevor Story then smashed a 431-foot homer to left, giving Boston a 2–1 lead. In the sixth, Carlos Narváez doubled, Mayer moved him to third, and Toro’s RBI double extended the lead to 3–1.

Finally, the Red Sox sealed the win in the ninth. David Hamilton and Ceddanne Rafaela singled. Jarren Duran loaded the bases, and Rafael Devers ripped a two-run single to center, pushing the score to 5–1.

Now, with momentum building, Boston gears up for its June 1 clash against the St. Louis Cardinals. All eyes are on Marcelo Mayer, whose electric defense and growing confidence make him one of the most exciting young stars wearing a Red Sox uniform.