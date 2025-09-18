The Boston Red Sox have been slipping in the standings as of late. Their once sizable lead in the American League Wild Card has dwindled. They have fallen more than six games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East, and even trail the New York Yankees.

On Wednesday night, the Red Sox got a desperately-needed victory. They did so in dramatic fashion. Noah Sogard delivered a walk-off fielder's choice for the 5-4 victory in the bottom of the 10th.

Getting it done in the 10th!!! pic.twitter.com/tj1nznqUZK — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

It was Boston's 11th walk-off win of the season. That is tied for the most in the major leagues this year.

It was also yet another comeback win for the Red Sox, who trailed 4-2 after the top of the fifth inning. But Masataka Yoshida cut the deficit to 4-3 with an infield single in the fifth. One inning later, Trevor Story drove in Nathaniel Lowe to tie the game up.

It would remain deadlocked into extras.

With the automatic runner on second, in this instance Nate Eaton, the A's opted to intentionally walk Lowe to set up a double play. However, Boston's do-it-all catcher Carlos Narvaez successfully moved Eaton over on a sacrifice bunt.

Article Continues Below

That set the stage for Sogard to win the game for Boston.

With the victory, the Red Sox improved to 83-69. The Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins late, so Boston will remain two back of New York for the top Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox are tied with the Seattle Mariners as the final two teams currently in playoff positioning. But the suddenly red-hot Cleveland Guardians are only 2.5 games back.

Boston's bullpen has been outstanding for much of the season. But the starting pitching has been dipping as of late, with Wednesday's starter, Lucas Giolito, getting blown up again.

Boston will look to win the rubber match against the Athletics on Thursday.