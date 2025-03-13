The Red Sox felt they significantly upgraded the roster when they signed Gold Glove-winning third baseman Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract this offseason. Then they encountered a problem. Boston’s current third baseman, Rafael Devers, didn’t want to leave third base.

The situation was shaping up to be a major headache for Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as the team wanted Bregman at third but Devers refused to change positions. However, it appears Boston avoided a crisis as Devers ended his intransigence.

“We spoke already, and I'm good to do whatever they want me to do. I'm here to help. I’ve already spoken with them about that and they know where I stand, but I’m just ready to play,” Devers said per MLB.com’s Ian Browne on X.

Although he doesn’t seem to be enthusiastically embracing a change, Devers’ new stance is a big positive for Boston.

Who’s on third for the Red Sox?

While it’s understandable that Devers wouldn’t want to change his position, his refusal put the Red Sox in a bind. Because, while Devers is an excellent hitter, he is… not good defensively. How not good? From his major league debut in 2017 through 2024, Devers was the worst third baseman in baseball by OAA (-28), per Baseball Savant. Making matters more complicated in Boston, Bregman was the sixth-best third baseman by OAA in that span (+26).

So, ideally, Bregman would play third and give the team Gold Glove-caliber defense along with his strong offensive production and Devers would switch to designated hitter, where he could continue raking and improve the defense by avoiding it as much as possible.

The Red Sox were thinking about making the change regardless of whether they had Devers’ blessing. But considering the club just signed him to an 11-year, $331 million extension in 2023, it would be best to avoid a contentious situation. Devers’ new stated view of things allows Boston to move forward with its plan without alienating the three-time All-Star. Hopefully.