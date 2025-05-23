The Boston Red Sox (26-26) have struggled to find any kind of offensive rhythm as the season reaches the one-third mark. The first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles gave an indication that the team's offense may be ready to hit its stride. Led by slugging designated hitter Rafael Devers, the Red Sox scored 13 runs in the 8th inning at Fenway Park and pounded the visitors 19-5.

Devers belted a three-run home run and and a grand slam in the victory. He had two other hits and also drove in eight runs. Devers has 12 home runs this season and has now driven in 47 runs. As a result of the huge day, Devers took over the American League lead in runs batted in. He has three more than Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.

Devers has been on fire in the Red Sox current homestand that began May 16 with a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and continued with three more games against the Mets. The Red Sox split those six game and have a chance to have a dominant series against the struggling Orioles. The eight RBI effort marked a career high for Devers.

Red Sox get significant contributions throughout the lineup

Devers led the way for the Red Sox in the late-inning bombardment of the Birds. He was joined by several of his teammates when it came time to delivering big hits.

Rob Refsnyder got a rare start for the Red Sox and the right fielder had three hits in five at bats and also bashed a long home run. Lead-off hitter Jarren Duran had a pair of hits, including a double, with three runs batted in. Catcher Carlos Narvaez continued his hot hitting with three hits and two RBI and Nick Sogard had three hits and scored two runs.

As enjoyable as it was for the Red Sox to win in a runaway, star third baseman Alex Bregman was forced to leave the game early with quad discomfort. Bregman singled in the bottom of the fifth inning and appeared to be in discomfort after he rounded the bases at close to full speed. He immediately came out of the game and manager Alex Cora said he would not play in the second game of the doubleheader.