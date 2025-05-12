The Boston Red Sox grabbed a huge 3-1 victory on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, with slugger Rafael Devers going deep for the seventh time this season — a projected 440-foot bomb to straightaway center field at Kauffman Stadium.

Devers has been in the middle of controversy lately as the Red Sox explore a move to first base for the slugger, who lost his position at the hot corner to Alex Bregman. Following the game, Lucas Giolito, who had a solid start, praised Devers.

Via MLB.com:

“I’m glad he’s on my team and I don’t have to pitch to him anymore,” Giolito said of Devers. “He’s an incredible hitter and we’re very lucky to have him.”

Red Sox skipper Alex Cora also said Devers is the best DH in the AL at the moment:

“If you look at the numbers, he’s probably the best DH in the American League right now,” Cora said of Devers.

Devers was adamant about not losing his spot at third base this past offseason, but Boston was clear on Bregman playing the position instead. John Henry flew to KC on Friday to meet with Devers about playing first after Triston Casas suffered a season-ending injury. Devers said Thursday he has no interest in doing so.

It's an interesting stance, but the reality is Devers is far too important to the Red Sox offensively to make a stink about it. He's been their DH for every game in 2025. Devers claims Boston isn't “keeping their word”:

“I was told he was going to play in this position, designated batsman, and now they're retracting. So I just don't think they kept their word.”

The 28-year-old is batting .280 with seven long balls and 31 RBI. Regardless of how Devers feels right now about first base however, he may need to be a team player and help out if the Red Sox are going to achieve big things this season.