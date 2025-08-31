The Boston Red Sox were in need of a big hit when Jarren Duran came to bat with two runners on in the bottom of the fifth inning with the score tied at 1-1 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Red Sox had dropped the first two games of the series at Fenway Park and were struggling at the plate throughout the series.

Duran had doubled and walked in his first two at bats against Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller. The aggressive Duran launched a drive to right centerfield that got between right fielder Alexander Canario and centerfielder Oneil Cruz. The ball came to rest in the deepest part of the centerfield triangle and runners Carlos Narvaez and Alex Bregman came around to score easily.

The speedy Duran appeared to have a routine triple, but he did not slow down a bit as he rounded the bases. He continued to run after he hit third base and he made it home without sliding for his 14th home run of the season. That gave the Red Sox a three-run lead and they went on to salvage the final game of the series with a 5-2 victory.

Red Sox get solid effort from Lucas Giolito and closer Aroldis Chapman

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito (54) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Fenway Park.
Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In addition to the decisive game from Duran, the Red Sox received a solid pitching performance from starting pitcher Lucas Giolito. He was credited with the win and improved his record to 10-2. He struck out 6 batters and gave up 3 hits while allowing just one run.

Manager Alex Cora went to his bullpen in the seventh inning and relievers Justin Slaten and Garrett Whitlock pitched the seventh and eight innings. Slaten gave up a run in the seventh on a home run by Canario while Whitlock was able to keep the Pirates off the scoreboard.

Star closer Aroldis Chapman took the ball in the ninth inning and retired the Pirates in order and gained his 27th save of the season. Chapman continues to confound hitters with his power fastball and his excellent command and control.

The Red Sox continue their homestand Monday when they host the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a three-game series. Brayan Bello takes the mound for the Red Sox, and he has been razor sharp in recent outings. He will take the mound with a 10-6 record and a 2.99 earned run average. The Guardians will send left-handed rookie Peter Messick to the mound with a 1-0 record.

