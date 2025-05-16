The Boston Red Sox had high hopes heading into the 2025 season after adding pitchers Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler along with All-Star 3rd baseman Alex Bregman. Even though many of their opponents in the American League East are struggling, the Red Sox have failed to take advantage and have a 22-23 record. Pitching injuries have been an issue, and All-Star Tanner Houck is the latest hurler to go on the Injured List.

Houck has had a brutal start to the season and he has had two outings that have seen him give up 11 runs in less than 3 innings. Houck has an 0-3 record along with and 8.04 earned run average with just 32 strikeouts in 43.2 innings on the mound. He has given up 57 hits and 10 home runs.

In some ways, a diagnosis of a right flexor pronator strain is good news for Houck because it at least provides an explanation for his poor performance. An MRI taken on Thursday indicated there was no structural damage to his pitching arm, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

The manager indicated that Houck needs time to recover and won't be rushed back into the rotation.

“I don’t know how long he’s going to be out,” Cora said, per MassLive reporter Christopher Smith. “He’s getting treatment. Just get the inflammation out. Get him feeling better. At the same time, working on a few things. Just go to the lab, take a look at it and see what’s going on as far as like the delivery and the action of his pitches and all that. And hopefully when he comes back from the IL, he’s ready to go.”

Red Sox counting on Crochet to lead the pitching staff

Since Houck and Buehler are both out with injuries, it is up to Crochet to set the tone for the pitching staff. So far, the former White Sox pitcher is off to an excellent start for Cora's team. The 25-year-old lefthander has a 4-2 record with a 1.93 ERA in 56.0 innings. He has has struck out 65 batters, given up 39 hits and 3 home runs.

The Red Sox are headed into one of the most challenging portions of their schedule. After dropping three consecutive games to the Detroit Tigers, the Red Sox come back to Fenway Park for a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves. Another three-game series with the National League East-leading New York Mets follows.

Crochet is pitching the opener of the series against the Braves, and the Red Sox will follow with Lucas Giolito Saturday night and Brayan Bello in the series finale.