The Boston Red Sox added some intrigue to their Spring Training plans when top prospect Marcelo Mayer—long considered the team’s shortstop of the future—started at second base during Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With Trevor Story healthy and locked into the shortstop position, the Red Sox are exploring ways to fast-track Mayer’s arrival to the big leagues by increasing his defensive versatility.

Until recently, Mayer had been playing exclusively at shortstop and third base, but on Tuesday, he was informed he would also see time at second base. He handled his only defensive opportunity that day smoothly and followed it up with another clean play on Wednesday, starting a double play. His offensive performance has been equally impressive, as he crushed an RBI triple in the second inning. Mayer has embraced the challenge, understanding the importance of adaptability as he works toward a permanent spot in Boston’s lineup.

“I think I'm always ready for anything, especially as a guy who's not established in the league at a position,” Mayer said. “You’ve got to be able to adapt and do whatever it takes.”

Where does Marcelo Mayer fit into the crowded Red Sox infield?

The Red Sox currently face an infield logjam, with Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, Alex Bregman, and Triston Casas occupying the four starting spots. Even at second base—where Mayer could potentially break through—Kristian Campbell and David Hamilton were expected to compete for the job. However, Mayer’s emergence has forced Boston to at least consider another option.

Manager Alex Cora has yet to officially name a starting second baseman, keeping the door open for competition. When asked whether Mayer had a shot at making the team out of camp, Cora didn’t rule it out.

“Like I said, everybody has a shot,” Cora said.

While Mayer has yet to make his Triple-A debut, his performance in Spring Training is difficult to ignore. Through 16 Grapefruit League games, he is batting .355 (11-for-31) with three extra-base hits, 10 RBIs, and a 1.025 OPS. Cora has been impressed not only with Mayer’s bat but also with his instincts on the field.

“Controlling the strike zone, he’s done a good job with that,” Cora said. “I think he does a pretty good job letting it eat when he has to, but he's done a good job laying off pitches. Baserunning-wise, he’s been outstanding. The baseball player is real. He’s not just a prospect. He’s a baseball player.”

Despite Mayer’s standout performance, his path to the big leagues remains uncertain. If he doesn’t break camp with the team, he could start the season at Triple-A Worcester, where he was promoted last year before being sidelined with a lumbar strain. For Mayer, the priority remains getting at-bats, regardless of where he starts the season.

“I think the biggest thing with playing multiple positions is you get more at-bats [in Spring Training],” Mayer said. “So for me, it's just about getting at-bats right now, getting ready for the season.”

If the Red Sox believe Mayer is ready, one bold move they could consider is trading Trevor Story to clear a spot in the infield. Story is under contract for $140 million, and a potential trade could free up both salary and roster space, allowing Mayer and Campbell to take over as the Red Sox's middle infield duo. Regardless of when he gets the call, Marcelo Mayer has made it clear he’s ready. Whether it’s at shortstop, second base, or third base, his Spring Training performance has shown that his arrival in Boston is only a matter of time.