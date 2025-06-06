The Boston Red Sox came into 2025 with a new look team. Manager Alex Cora welcomed Alex Bregman, shifting Rafael Devers into the designated hitter spot.

Despite those moves, the Red Sox are under .500 heading into their series opener against the New York Yankees. Normally, a struggling team will turn to its top prospects in order to provide a jolt. While Boston has given Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell a shot, top prospect Roman Anthony remains in the minor leagues and will miss Friday's game.

Anthony, a 21-year-old center fielder from Ole Miss, is one of the top prospects in all of baseball. The Red Sox are not in a rush to bring him to the major leagues, though.

His absence from the lineup caused fans to speculate that the Red Sox were calling him up, but it is simply just a regular off day for rest.

The prospect has been with the Worcester Red Sox since the beginning of the season. However, he will not play in Friday's game, receiving a rest day from Boston's Triple-A affiliate, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

Anthony's stats in the minor leagues are just as good, if not better, than Mayer and Campbell's. Through 206 at-bats in 2025, the top Red Sox prospect's average sits at .291 with nine home runs and 25 RBIs to go with it. Compared to other prospects in Triple-A around the country, Anthony stands out.

His performance in the minor leagues have impressed Boston fans. Campbell has fought for his teammate, asking the Red Sox to call him up now. However, Boston's organization believes that exercising patience with Anthony is their best option.

One of the reasons why Anthony remains in the minor leagues is the lack of open spots in Boston's outfield. Cora has leaned on the trio of Jarren Duran, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu. All three have contributed throughout the season, with Rafaela giving the Red Sox a win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday to avoid a series sweep.

Anthony will not play tonight for the Worcester Red Sox. It appears that the top prospect will remain in the minor leagues for the time being. When he does finally join Boston in the major leagues, he could help Cora revitalize the team.